Unnao madrasa students were not forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, say UP police

Two days after four madrasa students were beaten up for allegedly refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram at a playground in Unnao’s Kotwali police station area, the police have given a clean chit to the three of the accused, including a district secretary of the BJP’s youth wing, who were named in an FIR based on a complaint by the principal of the madrasa.

Circle Officer, City, Umesh Chandra Tyagi, claimed that the allegations against the three accused named in the FIR were found to be false. “Two of them, who were detained for questioning were released Friday evening. Their names are being removed from the FIR. The allegation of forcing the madrasa students to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was also found to be false. Nothing of that sort happened. We have detained another suspect and are questioning him. Three other new names have been added to the FIR,” Tyagi told The Sunday Express.

The three persons named in the FIR on Thursday were Kranti Singh, Kamal and Aditya Shukla. Kranti is the district secretary of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, while the other two are his associates. Kamal and Aditya were detained and questioned on Friday by the police.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Unnao police said that after investigation, it was found that the three persons named in the FIR were not present at the spot when the incident happened. “Based on statements from witnesses, CCTV footage and Call Detail Records (CDR), it was found that the three were not present at the spot when the incident happened. It has come to light that while the children played cricket, there were some people sitting on the stairs of the playground – Golu alia Gabadu, Sanket Bharti, Dipanshu Chaudhary and Santosh Kumar. A heated exchange between these ensued between the madrasa students and these four after which both sides had a fight. Nothing regarding slogans has come to light,” the statement said. It added that Sanket Bharti was arrested and that police were searching for the other accused.