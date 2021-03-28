Unnao judge says he was attacked twice in court, Bar members named in FIRs

Tandon alleged that on Thursday Ram Shankar Yadav and 150-200 unidentified advocates entered his courtroom and started raising slogans.

An additional district judge in Unnao has got two FIRs lodged against a group of lawyers, including members and office-bearers of the Unnao Bar association, for allegedly attacking him twice earlier this week.

Unnao Bar Association president Ram Shankar Yadav is named in both the cases lodged at the City Kotwali police station on Friday. Apart from him, former Unnao Bar Council presidents Satish Shukla and Girish Mishra, and former government counsel Vinod Pathak are among the notable names in the FIRs.

Superintendent of Police Sureshrao A Kulkarni on Saturday said no one had been arrested so far but the police had started investigating the case and provided additional security to judge Prahlad Tandon.

The police said the first FIR was lodged against Ram Shankar Yadav, advocate Harsingh Bahadur and an unidentified lawyer for allegedly abusing the judge in a courtroom on March 23. According to the complainant, the three entered the room and started abusing him in front of the court staff after he rejected the bail application of a person.

Tandon alleged that on Thursday Ram Shankar Yadav and 150-200 unidentified advocates entered his courtroom and started raising slogans.

They allegedly threw furniture and abused him. The complainant told the police that the lawyers climbed on the dais where he was sitting, and when he tried to go to his chamber they surrounded him, pushed him around and slapped him. They also snatched his cellphone.

According to the police, the accused chased Tandon to an adjoining gallery and damaged windows in the chambers of the judge and his stenographer.

SP Kulkarni said the matter was referred to a grievance committee. The complainant and the members of the Bar appeared before the committee but the matter could not be resolved. The complainant then filed the complaints based on which the FIRs were lodged.

City Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said Tandon’s statement had been recorded and the investigators were collecting evidence at present.