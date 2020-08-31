Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Schools, colleges to stay shut, Metro to run from September 7 in UP

Metro rails will be operational in a planned manner from September 7 and SOP will be issued separately. (Representational)

Following the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued guidelines for the state, allowing all activities except schools, colleges, educational, coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks.

The guidelines issued added that although educational institutes would remain shut till September 30, online and distance learning is both allowed and encouraged. From September 21, no more than 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the premises for online classes. Students of classes 9-12 would be allowed to go to schools outside containment zones on voluntary basis for guidance from September 21, but that would require written permission from the guardians of the students. Standard Operating Procedure will be issued in this regard. The weekly restrictions from 10 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays will continue.

National Skill Training Institutions, ITIs and other registered institutions will have permission for skills and employment training from September 21. In higher education, PhD scholars and students in technical and industrial programmes with requirement of labs will be allowed, but only after a discussion between the higher education department and the home ministry.

Metro rails will be operational in a planned manner from September 7 and SOP will be issued separately. All social, academic, sports, cultural, religious, political events and other group activities with not more than 100 people will be allowed from September 21 while ensuring use of face masks, sanitisers and following social distancing norms.

From September 20, the rule of 30 persons in marriage ceremonies and 20 in final rites will be relaxed with a maximum of 100 persons allowed to attend. Instructions issued to all police and administrative officials at district and divisional level added that cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will continue to remain shut, but from September 21, all open-air theatres can start functioning . All international flights, except those with permission from the home ministry, will continue to be suspended.

In containment zones the lockdown will continue till September 30 and only “very necessary” activities such as emergency health services and services of needed items will be allowed in them.

It has also been clearly mentioned that District Magistrates cannot impose any kind of lockdown at the local level outside the containment zones. Also, inter-state and intra-state transport of people and items will have no prohibition. Passenger trains, domestic flights, Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble Flights will also continue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.