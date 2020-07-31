Unlock 3.0 from Aug 5, but weekend lockdown to stay in UP

The UP government, however, added that it would continue with the weekend restrictions — from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. (PTI Photo) The UP government, however, added that it would continue with the weekend restrictions — from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued directions for the third phase of lockdown relaxations based on the Centre’s latest guidelines even as the state reported a record jump of 3,765 Covid cases in one day, and the highest single-day fatalities with 57 deaths.

At least seven districts in the state have over 1,000 active cases.

Following the Centre’s guidelines, the state said gymnasiums and yoga centres could reopen from August 5, provided social-distancing norms and other protocols were followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Delhi, a decision on reopening gyms has been deferred in the Capital till next week amid concerns over the potential spread of Covid in closed spaces.

The UP government, however, added that it would continue with the weekend restrictions — from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. These curbs had been announced on July 10. The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, with only essential services allowed in such areas.

In its order, the state government said schools, colleges, and coaching centres would remain closed till August 31, and education would continue to be imparted online. Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters, bars, and assembly halls will remain shut. Metro railway will also not operate.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, and religious events are also barred.

The government said Independence Day programmes would be held at different levels such as the state, tehsil, Nagar Nigam and panchayat, along with “at home” events. The programmes will have to be organised, with social-distancing norms and other protocols in place.

The government said there were no inter-state or intra-state restrictions on the transport of goods, except in containment zones.

