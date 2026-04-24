‘Unlike ‘ishta jati’ students in the past, hardworking students now top board exams: UP Minister

It may be mentioned that three toppers – two of High School and one of Intermediate belong to the OBC Kurmi community.

Pointing to the toppers of the Uttar Pradesh school board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday, state Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said that, unlike in the past governments, when students of “desired” castes used to get good scores, hardworking students now get good marks.

Claiming that exams are now conducted in a fair manner and equal opportunity is given to students in the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the minister said, “Vigat sarkaron mein jo parikshayen hoti thi… Wo pehle se hi suchi chali aati thi. Is prakar ki parishayen hoti thi jo mehanti vidyarthi they wo pass nahi ho pate they, ya achhe number nahi la pate they.. aur jinki ishta jati thi, wo ache prakar se pass hote they (In the previous governments, the way the examinations were held, the merit list was decided beforehand. The way the exams were conducted, students who used to work hard failed, or didn’t score good marks. However, those with desired castes used to pass with flying colours).”