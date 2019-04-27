University employees in Meerut call for strike after attack on colleagues

Employees of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut have called for a one-day strike Friday demanding arrest of six people, including former student union leader of the institute, who assaulted the acting registrar and the

examination controller late Thursday night.

The acting registrar, V P Kaushal has lodged an FIR with the Medical College Police Station against former student union leader, Amit Malik, and five of his unidentified accomplices last night. “We have lodged the FIR under IPC Section 307 (murderous assault) and are identifying the culprits on the basis of the CCTV footage of the place. We hope to arrest them soon,” said SP (city), Akhilesh Narain Singh.

“Examination controller Nitin Dwivedi and I had gone for dinner at a restaurant near the university. When we were coming back, Malik and his associates attacked us. While Nitin managed to escape from the place, I was overpowered by them. Malik is a former student of the university and at present is doing LLB from Meerut College. Last month three employees were suspended after a fake degree and marksheet racket involving student leaders and a few staff was unearthed. Since then, a few disgruntled employees and a section of present and former student union leaders are troubling us,” Kaushal told The Indian Express.

“We have sent letters to the District Magistrate Anil Dhingra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari in this connection and demanded adequate security for the varsity staff. Few months back, Malik had roughed up officials at the office of Dwivedi. An FIR was also lodged by Nitin at the same police station but no action was taken. We didn’t lodge any FIR against the employees as that would have ruined their families,” said Veerpal Singh, chief proctor of the university.

“Raids are being conducted to nab all those responsible for the incident,” said Kailash Gautam, the in-charge of Medical College police station.