Unite, stand with Akhilesh: Mulayam to SP workers

AMID REPORTS of a fresh tussle between Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and criticism from party leader Azam Khan’s camp that the SP, under Akhilesh’s leadership, was “ignoring issues faced by Muslims,” party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday urged the party workers to “stand with Akhilesh and strengthen the party in his leadership.”

Giving a clear message that he backs the leadership of his son Akhilesh in the party, Mulayam, said all samajwadis should also “unite to give strength to Akhilesh.” Mulayam made the appeal to SP workers in his Lok Sabha constituency, Mainpuri, where he along with Akhilesh held a party meeting on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Mulayam and Akhilsh both addressed the party workers. It was their first joint programme in Mainpuri after the recent Assembly elections. Akhilesh, who contested Assembly polls for the first time, was elected MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. Mulayam had campaigned for Akhilesh in Karhal.

SP’s Mainpuri district president Devendra Yadav said, “It was a routine party meeting in which Neta ji (Mulayam) and adyaksh ji (Akhilesh) interacted with the party workers and gave them valuable guidance.”