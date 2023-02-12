Union Minister bats for for ‘positive change, connecting enterprise with social welfare’

Urging investors to make a social contribution, Union Minister for Social Welfare Virendra Kumar on Saturday said there was need for ‘positive action’ by connecting enterprise with social welfare.

Speaking during a session on ‘Positive Initiatives and Policy of Inclusive Development’ on the second day of the Global Investors Summit on Saturday, the Union minister said, “The Global Investors Summit should not only take place in the field of enterprise but should lead to positive action by connecting enterprise with social welfare. Our entrepreneurs have a significant role to play in this regard. We will have to consider how our industry groups can work together to support the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.”

“While the Yogi Adityanath-led government has given confidence to entrepreneurs by providing a good investment environment, now is the time for entrepreneurs to make a social contribution,” he added.

The session was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, Cabinet Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf Department and former UP Director General of Police Brij Lal, among other guests.

Addressing the event, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun said the government would be planning more such interactions with investors to explore further opportunities.

State Cabinet Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf Department Dharampal Singh said, “The government has given investors an opportunity to invest in Uttar Pradesh as the state has three important things required for investment – security, connectivity and electricity. The law and order in the state would ensure that your business stays protected. Another important factor is connectivity. The state has an extensive network of airways, highways, and railways. The third major need is electricity, which is available in Uttar Pradesh.”