Union Budget reflects vision of developed India, says Yogi; Akhilesh terms it ‘disappointing’, Mayawati questions promises

The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday drew mixed reactions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauding it for presenting a clear roadmap for a “new and developed India”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slamming it as “disappointing and condemnable” and BSP chief Mayawati questioning last year’s promises.

Reacting to the Budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it will make the lives of common citizens easier and simpler.

The CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and decisive leadership. He also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the first budget at Kartavya Bhavan.

“The new Budget reflects the vision of a new and developed India and represents the hopes and aspirations of 145 crore Indians,” Yogi said. He noted that provisions for capital expenditure exceeding ₹12 lakh crore will strengthen infrastructure development, including funding for seven high-speed rail corridors.