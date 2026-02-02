Union Budget reflects vision of developed India, says Yogi; Akhilesh terms it ‘disappointing’, Mayawati questions promises

The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday drew mixed reactions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauding it for presenting a clear roadmap for a “new and developed India”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slamming it as “disappointing and condemnable” and BSP chief Mayawati questioning last year’s promises.
Reacting to the Budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it will make the lives of common citizens easier and simpler.
The CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and decisive leadership. He also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the first budget at Kartavya Bhavan.
“The new Budget reflects the vision of a new and developed India and represents the hopes and aspirations of 145 crore Indians,” Yogi said. He noted that provisions for capital expenditure exceeding ₹12 lakh crore will strengthen infrastructure development, including funding for seven high-speed rail corridors.
Highlighting key sectors, the chief minister said the Budget focuses on the development of the AYUSH sector and the strengthening of healthcare services, while placing special emphasis on common citizens and women.
He also appreciated initiatives such as the construction of girls’ hostels in every district, establishment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) institutions, and the creation of world-class infrastructure to support the aspirations of the youth.
Welcoming the budget provisions, Adityanath said that it would help accelerate India’s economic growth and create new opportunities for youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs and the middle class. He added that expectations were high among ordinary citizens and the middle class, and the Budget has addressed those aspirations.
He also welcomed the move to simplify the Income Tax Act from April, adding that the Budget has been crafted keeping all sections of society in mind and presents India as a “fast-growing economy steadily moving towards the goal of a developed India.”
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief and former chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav referred to the Union Budget as “disappointing and condemnable”, alleging that the Budget mentions neither the common people nor cares about them.
“Even as inflation rises uncontrollably, not granting tax relief to the public in this budget is nothing but tax exploitation. Ten kinds of exemptions have been given for the businesses and travels of the rich, but the plate of hopes for those struggling with unemployment remains empty,” said Akhilesh adding, “The middle class feels utterly cheated…”
“The farmers, labourers, workers, traders, small shopkeepers can’t even find the relief meant for them,” he said.
Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said, “While the schemes and announcements made by the Centre carry “grand names”, their real test lies in sincere and honest implementation on the ground.
She said the Union Budget reflects the ruling party’s policy, intent and character. “The Budget is a mirror of the government’s thinking. It shows whether it is truly pro-poor and pro-Bahujan while serving national interest, or whether it is nurturing capitalist thinking and supporting big capitalists and wealthy tycoons,” she said.
The BSP chief stressed the need to evaluate the government’s long-term commitment to the public sector “and how far the welfare spirit of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution is being upheld.”
Questioning the effectiveness of past promises, Mayawati asked, “Have last year’s claims and assurances been fulfilled, or did they remain mere formalities? Has there been any real change in people’s lives?”
She added that clarity from the government on these issues would truly determine whether the Budget delivers on the promise of “achhe din”.
