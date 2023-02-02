Union budget 2023-24: CM lauds ‘welfare budget’, Opp slams Centre for giving public ‘false hope’

Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Union Budget tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday as a ‘welfare budget’, it drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati who dubbed it as an ‘election budget’ and one that gives the public ‘false hope’.

Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman “for taking care of the interests of the society in the budget”. In a tweet on Wednesday, the CM said the Union Budget 2023-24 would “pave the way for the prosperity of every section of society and lead the country to become an economic superpower”.

He said that the Budget will help “meet the hopes and expectations for the overall upliftment of the nation, including the villages, poor, farmers, youth and women and will undoubtedly prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower”.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called it an “election Budget” and said that it has no policy for public welfare.

“This Budget is only promoting exports and will benefit capitalist friends… The government has not made any announcement for the manufacturing sector. How will skill development happen? If production doesn’t increase, then how will employment be generated? There is no mention of smart cities. No budget was given for the new expressway in Uttar Pradesh. There was no announcement to set up new power plants,” Akhilesh said in a statement.

“The government talked about the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme again in this Budget, but the government does not have an answer for how far the scheme has reached on ground. No announcement was made for setting up new mandis, MSP or for farmers. In the entire Budget, the Finance Minister did not discuss GST, due to which the business class is most upset,” he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Budget and said that “India’s middle class have been transformed into the lower middle class”.

“Like in the past nine years, Budgets have come and gone making announcements, promises, claims and giving hope. They all became redundant with India’s middle class facing inflation, poverty and unemployment and it becomes the lower middle class,” the former CM tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, she wrote, “This year’s Budget is not too different. The government won’t tell last year’s shortcomings, and showers new promises. The ground reality is that the lives of more than 100 crore people are on the line like it was in the past. People live on hope, but why give false hope?”

“The government’s narrow policies and wrong thinking have the biggest side effects on lives of crores of poor farmers and other hardworking people who are connected to rural India and are called real India. The government should pay attention to their self-respect and self-reliance so that the pockets of the common man are filled and the country develops,” she wrote in the thread.

“Whenever the Centre talks about figures of beneficiaries of government schemes, it must remember that India is a vast country with about 130 crore poor, laborers, deprived, farmers etc. They are waiting for their Amrit Kaal. There are too many things for them. It is better if the Budget is for the country rather than for a party,” said the former CM.

Commenting on the Budget, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary questioned the Centre on its “silence on issues like MSP”. The RLD had contested the 2022 Assembly election in alliance with the SP.

“In 2016, it was said that in five years, the income of farmers will be doubled… In 2023, the Finance minister should have told where the promise has reached. Why is there silence on ensuring MSP, increasing Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he wrote. “In the ‘common budget’ for 2023, there has also been a sharp decline in MGNREGA allocation. The government has allocated only Rs 60,000 crore for this, which is 34 per cent less compared to the last financial year! What is in the budget for the poor-laborers of rural India dependent on MGNREGA,” he said.

Former SP ally SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar said that the budget “seems to be focused on villages and the poor”. He thanked the Centre for it and said “it is expected that the benefits of the schemes should reach every needy person”.