Undertrial shot at outside court in Mathura

An undertrial was shot at by unidentified assailants outside a court in Mathura on Thursday evening, police said. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is reportedly stable, they added. Station House Officer of Chhata police station, Pramod Pawar, said that the undertrial, Karamveer, and four other prisoners were in a police van when the attack took place. Five armed policemen were also with them in the vehicle.

“The police were taking him back to the jail after his appearance in a court case. When the van was moving out of the court premises, the masked assailant shot at Karamveer and fled from the spot. A bullet hit his right shoulder. The accused came with his aide on a bike,” said Pawar. The injured was immediately rushed to a hospital, he added.

Mathura SSP, Babloo Kumar said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. Karamveer is facing trial in 13 criminal cases. He has also been accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill a relative of UP cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary. Sarman Singh, the father-in-law of the minister’s nephew, Nardev Chaudhary, was allegedly shot dead on January 13 this year. The police had booked six persons, including Karamveer, who was then lodged in the jail, in connection with the alleged murder.

“Karamveer’s uncle Radhey Shyam has lodged a complaint with the police and named four family members of Sarman for their involvement in the attack on his nephew,” said Pawar. Sarman and Karamveer had an old dispute. “The motive behind the attack would be clear after the accused is arrested,” said Chhata Circle Officer, Chandra Dhar Gaur.

When contacted, Nardev said, “Karamveer got my father-in-law killed through contract killers. For the last few weeks he had been pressuring us to settle the case. I suspect he planned the attack on himself to put further pressure on us.” Mathura jail superintendent, Shailendra Matrey said that the undertrial was sent to the court on Thursday regarding the hearing of a robbery case. “He has been in jail since December last year. A police team has been deployed at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” Matrey said.

