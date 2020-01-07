Undertrial shoots at himself in courtroom, four cops suspended

A country-made pistol was found near him in the courtroom (Representational image) A country-made pistol was found near him in the courtroom (Representational image)

An accused in a triple murder case reportedly shot himself in a courtroom in Mainpuri district on Monday. Manish Yadav, who has been lodged at Mainpuri district jail since 2012, injured his right leg and his condition is stable, said police. A country-made pistol was found near him in the courtroom, they added.

Meanwhile, four policemen, including an inspector-rank officer, Vijay Kumar Gautam, and three constables, were suspended for negligence as the undertrial had got hold of the pistol while he was in custody.

According to police, the undertrial took the step to frame his brother-in-law, alleging that he had opened fire since his sister is a witness in the murder case.

Manish is accused of killing his father Sukhram and stepmother Sushma Devi over a family dispute at his home Jalalpur village under Karhal Police Station area in Mainpuri in October 2012. Police alleged that after the murder, Manish had kidnapped and later killed his 13-year-old step-brother Abhishek.

“At around 3 pm on Monday, constable Pradeep Raja took Manish Yadav to the courtroom where the hearing in the case was going on. After some time, a gunshot was heard. Later, Yadav was found lying on the floor with blood oozing out of his right leg. A countrymade pistol was lying near him,” said Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai, adding that the judge was not present in the courtroom when the incident took place.

On coming to know about the incident, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar rushed to the court.

“Manish claimed that his brother-in-law Prince was behind the attack on him. During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know Manish’s sister Rachna Yadav is the prime witness in the triple murder case. It appears that Manish had planned to frame Prince in the case in an attempt to build pressure on Rachna,” Rai added.

SP Ajay Kumar said that two persons present inside the courtroom told the police that they saw Manish taking out the pistol and firing at his leg.

“The investigation will find out who provided the weapon to Manish,” said SP.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App