Under new grading system for govt schools from next yr, 50% points for students’ performance

The Uttar Pradesh government would be rolling out a new grading system for secondary schools in the state under which 50 per cent rating points would be allocated to students’ performance in examinations held throughout the year. The remaining 50 per cent points would be awarded on the basis of facilities and resources available at a school. Rolled out with the purpose of improving the standard of education in government schools, the new grading system would be implemented in the 2023 academic year.

Officials said the exercise would help parents choose better schools and at the same time bring about a change in school education through the use of innovation.

The grading system would take into account the marks scored by students in half-yearly and annual examinations.

Director General, School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand has directed officials to ensure that the grading should be done in accordance with the National Education Policy. He also ordered that there should be strict monitoring of examinations held in schools for transparent grading.

Officials said that the system will encourage healthy competition among government schools. The government has also launched a portal ‘Parakh’ for the exercise which will be linked to Vidya Samiksha Kendra to improve quality education.

Schools in every district would be asked to provide better course material to students and hire specialist teachers for English, science and mathematics.

“The new system would ensure that the performance of students from learning outcomes will be added to the grading system for schools,” Anand said.

Every six months, there will be an assessment of students’ performance that will help decide school’s grading. Anand said, “At present, the grade system is being launched only for council schools. Once the Universal Learner System goes live, the grading system will be implemented in all schools, be it aided or non-government.”

The other component of the grading system would depend on the resources and facilities available in the schools and what the schools are doing to improve students and discipline. co-curricular activities, behaviour of school teachers and staff, admission process and attendance details, laboratories, infrastructure and its maintenance are among the standards that will be considered while assessing a school.