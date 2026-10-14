‘Under all circumstances’: Top IAS officers asked to attend Ram Nath Kovind’s book launch today

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Secretariat Administration Department has asked senior IAS officers to attend the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s book, directing them to ensure their presence “under all circumstances”.
In a letter dated October 13, issued by the Secretariat Administration Department-3 (Establishment), the officers, including all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the state government, have also been asked to ensure the participation of officials working under them.
In a letter issued on Wednesday, issued by the Secretariat Administration Department-3 (Establishment), all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the state government have been asked to attend the programme themselves and ensure the participation of officials working under them, at Lok Bhawan Auditorium.
The letter written in Hindi states: “Please attend the programme yourself and direct all officers under your jurisdiction, of the rank of under secretary and above, to be present at the auditorium in Lok Bhawan by 10 am on October 14, 2026, under all circumstances.”
The book, ‘Bharatiya Ganatantra Ki Vijaygatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh’, authored by Kovind, is scheduled to be launched at 10.30 am.
The book traces Kovind’s journey from a village in Uttar Pradesh to the presidency.
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The letter, signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Chauhan, also directs the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements for the event.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More