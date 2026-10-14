‘Under all circumstances’: Top IAS officers asked to attend Ram Nath Kovind’s book launch today

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Secretariat Administration Department has asked senior IAS officers to attend the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s book, directing them to ensure their presence “under all circumstances”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to inaugurate the programme.

In a letter dated October 13, issued by the Secretariat Administration Department-3 (Establishment), the officers, including all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the state government, have also been asked to ensure the participation of officials working under them.

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In a letter issued on Wednesday, issued by the Secretariat Administration Department-3 (Establishment), all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the state government have been asked to attend the programme themselves and ensure the participation of officials working under them, at Lok Bhawan Auditorium.