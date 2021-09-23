Under a tree at his Math, Mahant Giri is laid to rest

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri was laid to rest in the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Wednesday, two days after his disciples found him dead.

Following an autopsy earlier in the day, the mahant’s body was taken to the Baghambari Math and then to the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river — in a special chariot decorated with flowers. A huge crowd turned up along the route to pay their last respects to Giri.

After a “holy bath [Sangam Snan]”, the body was brought back to the Math, where it was placed in a “bhoo samadhi” under a lemon tree around 3 pm amid mantra chanting by scores of Hindu ascetics.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the office-bearers of several akharas, and the mahant’s family members, including his sister, were present to witness the last rites. A large number of people, including several of Giri’s followers from across India, also turned up on the occasion.

—With PTI