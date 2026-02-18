‘Unacceptable’: In UP Assembly, ruling, Opposition MLAs slam officers for not taking calls from public representatives

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which usually witnesses stormy scenes, saw a different picture on the seventh day of the ongoing budget session on Tuesday when members of the ruling party and the Opposition were on the same page over officials not taking calls from public representatives and agreed it was “unacceptable”.

The issue was first raised by Leader of Opposition and senior Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, who requested Speaker Satish Mahana to issue a direction so that officials respond to phone calls of the Assembly members. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, admitting that some officers might be “sust, badtameez aur baiman” (slow, ill-mannered and dishonest), suggested that MLAs be given a phone number at the district and state level where they can complain about such instances of their calls not being responded to.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna refuted allegations of the Opposition that “Karyapalika” was overpowering “Vidhayika” in the state (officers were overpowering elected representatives), he said that even the government is not in support of officials not responding to calls and have thus issued orders in this regard.

After listening to the requests, Speaker Mahana maintained that he would issue a direction after consultations on the issue.

“Naya Palika (judiciary), Karyapalika and Vidhayika, all have their own domains and they do not interfere in the work of each other. However, here Karyapalika seems to be overpowering Vidhayika” said Pandey. He alleged, “If MLAs make a call for some queries, then officials should pick up. But here they are working on their free will. Sometimes they call back after two-three days and sometimes, they don’t even do that. If they continue to overpower the legislature this way, then it would weaken the democratic set-up.”

Pandey requested the Speaker to issue a direction so that officers pick up phone calls of MLAs.

Later, other members of Samajwadi Party, including Kamal Akhtar, Sangram Singh Yadav, Ragini Sonkar also raised the issue flagging that it is not just them, but even members of the ruling party were facing a similar problem.

“Halat yeh hai ki mantriyon ko, satta paksha ke vidhayakon ko thane pe dharne pe baidhna par raha hai. 99 per cent vidhayak ki yeh taklif hai,” said Akhtar. (The condition is such that ministers and ruling party MLAs also have to sit on protest at police stations. 99 per cent of the MLAs are facing the same problem).

Listening to the complaints, Speaker Mahana said, “I will issue my direction on the matter, but as of now, I reserve it for later.”

Replying on behalf of the government, Suresh Khanna said that he has strong objection to the allegations made by the Opposition that “karyapalika vidhayika pe havi hai” (the executive dominates the legislature).

However, as for the complaint by MLAs about officials not picking up calls, he said, “Jo log phone pe jawab nahi dete, hum uske sath nahi hain, jawab dena chahiye, meeting mein hain to unhe lautkar dena chahiye” (The government does not support those who do not respond to phone calls. They should respond, if they are in a meeting, they should respond later).

He added that directions were issued in the past where phone numbers of public representatives were given to the officials and assured action would be taken against those not taking calls. However, he slammed the Samajwadi Party saying that they should not forget how the system was during their regime.

Asim Arun said, “Kuch adhikari sust bhi hain, kuch badtameez bhi hain, kuch baiman bhi hain” (some officials are slow, some are ill-mannered and some are dishonest) and went on to suggest a phone number be assigned at the district and state level, where MLAs can register complaints about such officials.