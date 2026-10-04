3 years after Umesh Pal murder, UP Police trace wanted accused to Bihar jail

Three years after advocate Umesh Pal and his two police security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area, the Uttar Pradesh Police have traced a wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh to a jail in Bihar.

The police said the accused, Mohammad Arman, was allegedly associated with the gang of slain Prayagraj mafia figure Atiq Ahmed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had been searching for Arman for the past three years after his alleged role in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two security personnel emerged during the investigation. Arman was allegedly riding the motorcycle on which another wanted accused, Guddu Muslim, was travelling as a pillion rider.

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A senior police officer said they learnt about a week ago that Arman was lodged in a jail in Bihar’s Gaya district in connection with an old case. A police team subsequently verified the information with their counterparts in Gaya.

“We will approach the Prayagraj court on Monday seeking a B-warrant to bring him to Prayagraj in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel,” the senior police officer said.

The police said that during the preliminary inquiry, they learnt that after the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel, Arman went to Gaya and surrendered before a court in connection with an old firing case after getting his bail cancelled. He has remained lodged in Gaya jail since then.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that Arman, a native of Bihar, allegedly ran a food stall in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines area, where he came into contact with associates of Atiq Ahmed who visited the stall. Police said he later began working with Atiq Ahmed and expanded his business with money he allegedly earned through criminal activities.

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Arman is among the six accused wanted in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police security personnel on February 24, 2023, in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area. Umesh Pal was attacked as he got out of his car near the entrance to his house. The assailants opened fire and hurled bombs at him and his two police bodyguards before fleeing the spot in a vehicle.

Four accused killed in encounters

The police have so far gunned down four accused in the case in crossfire. Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Ashraf, also accused in the case, were shot dead in April 2023 while they were in police custody, in an incident that was broadcast live on television.

Among the six wanted persons are three members of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s family — his wife Shaista Parveen, sister-in-law Zainab Fatima (Ashraf’s wife) and elder sister Ayesha Noori.

Shaista Parveen carries a reward of Rs 50,000, while a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for Ayesha Noori. Two other wanted accused in the case, Guddu Muslim and Sabir, carry a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

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Umesh Pal was a witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005, in which Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were accused.