Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police
Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.

He said Usman was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.

While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment.

A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:55 IST
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film outperforms Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee over weekend, is in no mood to stop

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
