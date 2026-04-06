‘Umbrellas over every Ambedkar statue’: BJP’s latest Dalit outreach before 2027 UP polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to the portraits of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of the 47th Foundation Day of the BJP, at Ramlila Maidan, in Gorakhpur, Monday. PTI

With the BJP in Uttar Pradesh stepping up its outreach to Dalit communities ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday announced that the government will install protective “chattra (umbrellas)” over all statues of Dr B R Ambedkar across the state.

The announcement is part of a broader political push by the ruling party to underline its emphasis on icons associated with Dalit assertion and social justice as it rolls out a series of programmes starting from April 6 to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

“Sarkar ne taya kiya hai, pradesh bhar mein jahan kahin bhi Samvidhan ke shilpi Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar ki pratima hongi, wahan par pratima ke upar chattra lagane ka karya kiya jayega (The government has decided that wherever there are statues of the architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, across the state, protective umbrellas will be installed over them),” the CM said while addressing party workers on BJP’s ‘Foundation Day’ in Gorakhpur. He also hoisted the party flag at the Gorakhnath Temple.