UK-India Business Council to invest in modernising UP security forces: Govt

To strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s security infrastructure, the United Kingdom-India Business Council, or UKIBC, has announced that it will work in collaboration with the state government to modernise and upgrade the security forces by investing in cutting-edge technology such as drones and predictive policing, the government said on Tuesday.

“As the UK has extensive expertise in areas such as surveillance and AI-facial recognition software, the UK India Business Council will strengthen state’s security forces by investing in six areas — Cyber Security, Drone/Anti Drone Surveillance System, Body Worn Cameras/ Integrated Data Management System, Surveillance cameras for projects such as Smart City, Readymade DNA Testing

(Forensic Technology) and AI, Big Data Analytics,” read the government statement.

A roundtable conference, organised as a follow-up to an event held on April 22, was organised on Tuesday. At the conference, the UP government outlined its Homeland Security (HLS) requirements, and also developed an understanding of the conditions under which British firms look to invest in India.

In a statement, the state government said the roundtable was attended, among others, by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, ACS (MSME) Navneet Seghal, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel, DG (Technical Services) Sandeep Salunke, ADG (Logistics) BK Maurya, UK defence and security expert Dominic Gillan, and senior trade advisor Vibhore Singh.

Showcasing UP’s growing potential being provided to investors, Awasthi highlighted the availability of land, labour, electricity, infrastructure and skilled manpower, and the proactive steps taken by the government to transform the state into an investor-friendly destination.

Sehgal spoke of the significant steps taken by the UP government to develop the state’s political and business environment for the benefit of investors.

Dominic Gillan said the UK, with its huge technological advantage, was the world’s second-largest defence exporter, and also showed the UK’s eagerness to do more business with Uttar Pradesh.