Lucknow: In video, BJP’s Fatehpur Sikri MLA ‘threatens’ SDM

A video of BJP MLA Uday Bhan Singh allegedly threatening Kerawali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Fatehpur Sikri MLA Singh is purportedly heard berating the SDM, saying, “Aap sarkar ke virudh kaam kar rahi hain…humein dikhaana chahti hain aap SDM hain? Aapko maloom nahi main vidhayak hun? Meri taakat ka ehsas nahi hai? Loktantra ka ehsas nahi hai? Ek naukar… (You are working against the government…you want to prove it to me that you are SDM? Do you not know that I am an MLA? Do you not realise my power… not realise democracy?… A servant…).”

The words are then drowned as some among the crowd shout “SDM zindabad”.

The incident occurred on Monday when the MLA had gone to Agra’s Kerawali tehsil, where relief was being distributed for crops damaged due to bad weather in April.

Neither the SDM nor the MLA could be reached for comment.

Asked about the incident, District Magistrate N G Ravi Kumar said, “I have called the SDM as well as the concerned MLA tomorrow to discuss the issue.” No complaint has been filed in connection with the incident so far, Kumar said.