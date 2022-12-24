scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

U.P. Urban local body elections: HC extends stay restraining EC from issuing poll notification

The High Court is hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that the reservation for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) has not been followed by the state government for the urban local body polls.

Despite the start of winter vacations from Saturday, the High Court will hear the matter on Saturday.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday extended its interim stay order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing notification for the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh till December 24.

The High Court is hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that the reservation for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) has not been followed by the state government for the urban local body polls.

Despite the start of winter vacations from Saturday, the High Court will hear the matter on Saturday.

“Looking into the seriousness and urgency of the matter, the court on Friday posted the matter for tomorrow, on the day of vacation. The interim stay passed earlier will continue on the matter,” said Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi. Hearing the petitions, the Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Saurabh Srivastava had on December 12 restrained the SEC from issuing notification and directed the state government not to make the final order based on the draft order issued by a notification.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

The petitions challenged the notification issued by the state government on December 5 under Section 9-A(5)(3)(B) of the Municipalities Act, 1916, read with Rule 7 of the UP Municipalities (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules, 1994.

The petitioners alleged that the entire exercise of reservation of seats in the municipalities is being carried out by the state government in “complete derogation and defiance” of the mandate of the Supreme Court in the case of Suresh Mahajan vs State of Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioners submitted that the Supreme Court clearly mandated the states and Union Territories and their respective Election Commissions that until the triple test formality is completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for OBCs can be provided.

Advertisement

They further argued that Supreme Court directed that in case such an exercise cannot be completed before issuing the election schedule, the seats, except those reserved for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, must be notified for the general category.

More from Lucknow

But by inclusion of certain seats shown to be reserved for OBCs in its December 5 notification — though a tentative draft order — it is clear that state government is going to provide reservation to the OBCs as well without following the mandate of the Supreme Court, the petitioners argued, adding the triple-test formality has not been completed in the state till date.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:25:59 am
Next Story

Last underpass on Delhi’s Pragati Maidan stretch likely to be wrapped up by February-end

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close