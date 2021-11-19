PM Modi begins 3-day UP visit today; to launch infra projects

Days after inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Friday with the inauguration and launch of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the Bundelkhand region. He will then head to Lucknow to attend a two-day conference of senior police officials.

On Friday, Modi will first head to Mahoba to inaugurate various irrigation and water projects worth Rs 3,250 crore. The development works aim to facilitate the irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in Mahoba and its neighbouring districts of Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur.

After this, he is set to travel to Jhansi to lay the foundation stone of a 600-MW ultramega solar power park in Garautha worth Rs 3,000 crore. He will also inaugurate the Rs 11-crore Atal Ektaa Park, and lay the foundation stone of a Bharat Dynamics plant.

Modi is scheduled to head to Lucknow on Friday evening to attend the 56th All-India Conference of DGPs and IGPs that will be held at the police headquarters in Lucknow on November 20-21. He is set to stay at the Raj Bhavan.

Apart from the DGPs and IGs, the heads of the central armed forces and the central police organisations will also attend the two-day conference. Several invitees will participate virtually from 37 locations across the country.

Union Home sMinister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the conference.