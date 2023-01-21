Two weeks on, police yet to lodge FIR in ’20 encounter death despite court order

It has been more than two weeks since a court in Gorakhpur ordered filing of an FIR in the death of a 35 year-old man in an encounter in 2020, the district police are yet to register a case in the matter.

The court had passed the order on January 3 on a petition filed by Shanti Devi, mother of the deceased Vipin Singh. The complainant had alleged that the police and local contractors had got Vipin killed in a planned manner on June 9, 2020, when he was returning home on a motorcycle after dropping his friend.

She had held then circle officer Praveen Kumar Singh, then in-charge of Shahpur police station, a crime branch team from Gularia police station and local contractor Ashish Kumar, alias Chhotu Prajapati and his associates responsible for the death, said complainant’s lawyer Rudal Yadav.

The court had directed the Gularia police station in-charge to lodge the case and probe the matter, the lawyer said. Gorakhpur Assistant Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said no FIR has been filed yet. Another senior official said it takes time for the court orders to reach police. Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the court order would be complied with.

A lawyer said Shanti Devi has alleged that Chhotu Prajapati nursed a grudge against her son Vipin since he was also involved in the business of property dealing. She also alleged that Prajapati framed her son in false cases with the help of police. Vipin had around eight criminal cases him, said the lawyer.

The police, on the other hand, had claimed that Vipin along with his two associates reached Prajapati’s residence at Jhugia and opened fire. They were chased and Vipin was fatally wounded by police in retaliatory firing, it was claimed.