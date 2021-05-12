Two village pradhans held for ‘pro-Pak’ slogans, one charged with sedition

Meanwhile, in Amethi, police arrested another newly elected village pradhan, Imran Khan, and five others for alleged use of “pro-Pakistan song” during his victory procession.

Sitapur police have invoked the sedition charge against a newly elected village pradhan, who along with five others were arrested three days ago for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during their victory procession.

Village pradhan Mohammad Aslam and his associates are currently in judicial custody.

“We have invoked IPC section 124-A (sedition) on the basis of the evidence collected so far. Efforts are being made to trace others who took part in the procession,” said Station House Officer, Thangaon, Anil Kumar.

On May 7, police had lodged an FIR against Aslam and his associates for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans while taking out a victory procession in the village on May 2. The police filed the FIR after a video of the purported victory procession went viral on social media. Initially, Aslam and others were booked under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant.

Meanwhile, in Amethi, police arrested another newly elected village pradhan, Imran Khan, and five others for alleged use of “pro-Pakistan song” during his victory procession. Police said that after Khan was elected pradhan of Mangra village, the song “Imran aaya aur naya Pakistan aaya hai ” was played during his victory procession, which was taken out without obtaining permission from the district administration, on May 4.

Police have booked Khan and others under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 269, 188 and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection to disease dangerous to life).

“We are still investigating the case and verifying all the details of the incident,” Circle Officer, Amethi, Arpit Kapoor said.