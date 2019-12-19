UP: Two veterinary doctors booked over cow’s death

As news of the cow’s death spread, several people gathered at the spot and staged a protest. A team of Nagar Nigam also reached the spot. (Representational) As news of the cow’s death spread, several people gathered at the spot and staged a protest. A team of Nagar Nigam also reached the spot. (Representational)

TWO government veterinary doctors were booked after a group of people staged a protest alleging that a stray cow died because of lack of treatment in Prayagraj. The protesters detained a Nagar Nigam team that reached the spot to send the carcass for autopsy.

The matter was resolved only after a police team arrived and senior officers assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the animal’s death.

Station House Officer, Kernalganj police station, Arun Kumar Tyagi said that based on a complaint of local resident, an FIR was registered against two veterinary doctors of Nagar Nigam under IPC section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 511 (attempting to commit offences). The FIR did not name any veterinary doctor of the Nagar Nigam.

No arrests have been made yet.

According to Tyagi, on Tuesday evening, they were informed that a group of people staging a protest over the death of a cow at Bakshi Bandh area. A police reached the spot. The protesters alleged that the animal was ill since December 15 and despite several calls to the Nagar Nigam, no veterinary doctor came for the treatment of the animal. The animal died Tuesday.

“The animal was lying in the open for the past three days and no Nagar Nigam officials turned up to shift it to a safer place,” said a local resident, Deepak Tiwari.

However, veterinary officer of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Raj Kumar Gupta, denied the allegation.

Gupta said, “On getting information that a cow was ill, a veterinary doctor was sent to the spot. The doctor provided treatment to the animal and returned. On Tuesday, the veterinary doctor again went there and during treatment, the animal died.”

As news of the cow’s death spread, several people gathered at the spot and staged a protest. A team of Nagar Nigam also reached the spot.

“When our team went to the spot, public gheraoed them. They also did not allow our vehicle to move. The matter was resolved after police team reached and pacified the public,” said a veterinary doctor posted at Nagar Nigam, Dr Dheeraj Goyal.

When contacted, UP veterinary doctor association, president, Sudhir Kumar said, “Members of our association are being harassed on false charges in the state.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App