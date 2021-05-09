Two UP village heads booked for ‘pro-Pak’ songs, another for cow slaughter: Police

On Friday, Sonbhadra police received a tip-off that a cow was being slaughtered at the house of one Akram Ali at Barvaghar village.

Three newly elected village pradhans have been arrested in separate cases in the state over the past two days.

While two were been booked for allegedly raising slogans and playing “pro-Pakistan” songs while taking out victory processions in Amethi and Sitapur districts, the third was booked in Sonbhadra under UP’s cow slaughter Act as well as Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

It was alleged that the processions were taken out despite a strict direction from district administration that no winning candidate of panchayat election would arrange victory rallies or feasts for the people.

On Friday, Sonbhadra police received a tip-off that a cow was being slaughtered at the house of one Akram Ali at Barvaghar village. A police team rushed to the house and caught Ali and two others. Police allegedly recovered cow meat and also weapons used for slaughtering it. Police said during questioning, the arrested persons informed that they were slaughtering the animal for newly elected pradhan of Barvaghar village Rukhmuddeen as he was arranging a feast for locals to celebrate his win.

Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer of Kon police station, said acting on the information, two more persons, including the village pradhan, was arrested in connection with the case. Police seized the recovered meat. “In all, five persons, including the Pradhan Rukhmuddeen and Akram Ali, were arrested. They were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody,” Singh said. All the arrested persons are residents of Barvaghar village, which is home to a mixed populace.

Meanwhile, Sitapur police arrested newly elected Balauta village pradhan Aslam and five others on Friday for allegedly raising objectionable slogans while taking out a victory procession on May 2. It is alleged that the accused raised slogans such as ‘Aslam Bhaiya Zindabad (Long Live Aslam)’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)’ while taking out the rally.

After a video of procession went viral, the police on Friday registered a case was under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against Aslam and his unidentified supporters at the Thangaon police station.

Circle Officer, Mahmoodabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Upon on inquiry, it was found that during the victory procession, objectionable slogans were raised. Five persons, including Aslam, have been arrested.” He added the that process to identify the other accused is under way.

In another case, Amethi police arrested Mangra village pradhan Imran Khan and five others for allegedly playing pro-Pakistan songs during a victory procession. A case was filed against five persons, including Imran Khan and 50 unidentified persons at Ramganj police station on May 6.

The matter came to light after video of the victory procession went viral. Police said on inquiry, it was found that Khan, along with his associates, had taken out the rally after he was announced winner. During the rally, a song allegedly glorifying Pakistan was played.

An FIR was filed under IPC sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 188, 269, 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) against six persons, including Khan, and 50 unidentified persons, police said.

Circle officer, Amethi, Arpit Kapoor said six persons, including Imran have been arrested in connection with the case. The process to identify the others in the case is underway.