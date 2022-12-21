Two UP officials booked for siphoning off relief money for rape victim

Two government officials in Raebareli district have been booked for their alleged involvement in siphoning off Rs 3 lakh compensation meant for a rape victim by using forged documents.

District Probation Officer Jaipal Verma and contractual worker Rajesh Srivastava have been booked for cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust among other IPC sections.

It has been alleged that Verma and Srivastava forged Aadhaar card with the details of a woman, identified as Poornima Tewari, and used it for siphoning off Rs 3 lakh which was supposed to be the compensation money for a rape victim, who had no information either about the compensation money or the bank account that was opened in her name.

Circle Officer (Raebareli City) Vandana Singh, who has so far investigated the case, told The Indian Express: “There is a contractual worker by the name of Rajesh Srivastava. A woman named Poornima Tewari got in touch with him for an application regarding getting Rs 30,000 grant for her wedding. Srivastava asked Tewari to get her Aadhaar card, photo and other documents. When she took the documents, Srivastava took her to a bank and got a new account opened for her at a Bank of Maharashtra branch. A few days later, the woman received a message that Rs 3 lakh was credited to her account, while she was supposed to get Rs 30,000.”

“She then got in touch with Srivastava and asked for details who then started giving her vague answers . Then, she went to the bank where she was told that out of the Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh had been withdrawn. We got the CCTV footage from the bank and found that the withdrawal was done from an ATM by Srivastava’s son. We then found out that the account was opened in the name of a 2019 rape victim. She had no information about the compensation money,” the Circle Officer added.

The case was lodged on a complaint from Poornima Tewari’s mother.