Two UP judges ‘attacked’ on way to court, probe ordered

A car carrying two additional district judges was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants near Dibiyapur in Auraiya while on their way to the district court on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the two judges — Additional District Judges Rajesh Chaudhary and Ram Net — escaped unhurt.

While an FIR has been lodged against unknown people at Dibiyapur police station, police have also started a probe into the absence of a gunner (security personnel) — who had been earlier assigned to one of the judges.

“The two judges, who live on the outskirts of the district, were going to the court in their private car… when a window pane of the car was broken. In the complaint, the judges said that while they were travelling, they heard noises and the window broke. The judges said that the car was attacked by an unidentified person from the car’s left side,” Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Suniti.

“They also raised doubts that one of the two judges is hearing a case that could have led to the attack,” said the SP.

Police have roped in forensic teams – one from Kanpur and another from Lucknow — to inspect the car and help them in their probe.

