Two UP cops booked for abetment to suicide

Two policemen were booked on Monday after a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver consumed poison on Saturday and died the following day at a village in Lalitpur district. Uma Shankar Yadav in a suicide note had accused the policemen of harassment and extortion.

Advertising

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mirza Manzar Beg on Monday suspended the policemen – Nathikera police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Raj Kumar Nigam and constable Bilendra Tiwari – over the charge of abetment to suicide.

The FIR was lodged after local residents staged protest placing the body on the road on Monday morning near the victim’s house at Nathikera village.

Yadav had two cases of robbery and theft, and three cases lodged under the Arms Act against him.

Advertising

Police said Yadav consumed sulphas tablets at his house on Saturday. A suicide note was recovered from the house in which he had accused Nigam and Tiwari of demanding money and harassing him. He died during treatment in Jhansi on Sunday, police added.

Circle Officer (City) Raja Singh would conduct an inquiry into the allegations and further action would be taken on the basis of his report, said SP Beg, adding that the suicide note would be sent for verification.

In April this year, Yadav was arrested under the Arms Act and was released after four days, said police.

Station House Officer of Pura Kalan Police Station, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, on Saturday said, “In the suicide note, Yadav stated that he was falsely implicated in the cases including the ones registered under the Arms Act. The note further read that Raj Kumar Nigam and Bilendra Tiwari had taken Rs 5,000 from him and were demanding another Rs 20,000 which he was unable to pay, prompting him to commit suicide,” said Shukla.

The victim’s father, Rati Ram Yadav, on Monday got an FIR registered against Nigam and Tiwari under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), said Shukla. No one has been arrested so far.

Yadav is survived by his wife and two children.