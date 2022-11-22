Two undertrial escapees who shot at constable gunned down in UP

Two undertrials, who had escaped from police custody when they were brought to a court from a jail in Bihar’s Patna in September, were gunned down in an encounter in the Baragaon area of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district on Monday morning, officials said.

A constable of Varanasi police also suffered a bullet injury in the cross-firing, it was claimed.

The deceased were identified as Rajneesh Singh (32), alias Bauaa, and his younger brother Manish Singh (29), residents of Samastipur in Bihar.

Officials said the duo’s another brother, identified as Lallan (35), managed to escape from the spot.

Manish and Rajneesh had eight and seven cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity against them, officials said. Lallan has eight cases of murder and attempt to murder etc against him, they added.

The brothers are also accused of murder of two policemen in Bihar and killing of five persons in two cases of bank robbery, they claimed.

The police recovered a motorcycle, a .9mm Browning pistol and a .32 bore automatic pistol along with a cellphone and some documents from their possession during Monday’s encounter. They are now conducting raids to trace Lallan.

The police suspect that the three brothers were involved in a last week’s incident in which a sub-inspector was shot and injured in Varanasi’s Jagatpur area. The assailants had fled with SI Ajay Yadav’s service pistol, a .9mm Browning pistol.

A senior police officer said the pistol recovered from assailants has been sent to the “head armourer” to match it with records.

The police said their counterparts in Bihar were looking for the trio since their escape from the Patna jail. They have sought crime history of Rajneesh and Manish from Bihar officials.

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said a police team cordoned off the trio at Baragaon on an input. The accused opened fire on the cops following which constable Shiv Babu got injured, it was claimed.

The police retaliated with fire, leaving Rajneesh and Manish injured, and nabbed them.

The three injured, including the cop, were rushed to hospital where the two assailants died during treatment. The condition of injured constable was stable.

Varanasi Circle Officer Atul Anjaan Tripathi said the three targeted policemen to rob them of their service weapon(s) which they used in robberies and other crimes.

“They had attacked four sub-inspectors in Bihar and robbed them of their service weapons. The attack on SI Ajay Yadav appeared to be planned.

They must had kept a watch on Yadav’s movement for a few days before attacking him,” said Tripathi.

It came to light during the probe that Rajneesh and Manish were staying in Varanasi since they escaped from the Patna jail, he said.

Also, the police did not rule out the possibility of Rajneesh and Manish having links with local criminals.

Later, Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to the police team that carried out in encounter, officials said.