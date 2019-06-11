Two transgender groups clash in Meerut

Two groups of transgenders clashed with each other over their area of operation in Lal Kurti area of Meerut on Monday morning, police said. Police said that the transgenders also attacked the men in uniform when they tried to broker peace between them, following which the law enforcers “used mild force” to disperse them.

“We have arrested five of them who entered into the region demarcated for the other group. Those arrested have been identified as Laali, Tamanna, Aamir, Sonia and Maa Ka Lal,” said Rogen Tyagi, in charge of Lal Kurti police station. Trouble began when one group, headed by Tamanna, gathered at the residence of Kamal, who recently had a baby. While they were demanding money from Kamal, the other group, led by Nellufar Hazi, also reached there and blamed the other group of “going beyond their jurisdiction”.

“The argument soon turned violent when the two groups attacked each other. Kamal informed the police and when we tried to broker peace between them, the group, led by Tamanna, attacked us, forcing us to lathicharge them,” said Tyagi.