Two teens suffer burn injuries during Ravidas Jayanti procession in Ballia

At least two teenagers suffered serious burn injuries, while others escaped with minor wounds after a fire broke out during a celebratory procession on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti in the Bairiya area of Ballia on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place as a group of people taking part in the procession were performing some kind of fire show using petrol. Police said that no permission was taken for the procession that was headed to a Saint Ravidas statue at Bhikha Chhapra village. “The procession was to Bhikha Chhapra village where there is a statue of Ravidas. There was a DJ playing music in the procession and some of them were using petrol for a fire show that led to the incident. Two persons suffered major injuries and have been referred to the District Hospital for treatment. Some others suffered minor injuries,” said Station House Officer (Bairiya) Sanjay Kumar Tripathi.

“We are trying to identify those who were involved in the procession as no prior permission was taken for the same, and no security arrangements were made,” the Sho said, adding an FIR will be registered against those who caused the incident.