Two students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogan, one thrashed for saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in UP

In two separate incidents, two students of a private medical university in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur were booked for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and another of a government-aided degree college in Gajraula in Amroha district was allegedly beaten up by unidentified people for raising a slogan in favour of India.

The police said Soban, 18, and Shoban, 19, who are pursuing Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) degree at the private Glocal University in Saharanpur’s Mirzapur, reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans along with other unidentified students while they were on the varsity bus on Saturday.

Based on a 12-second video from inside the bus, which went viral, SSP Saharanpur Vipin Tada directed the Mirzapur police to lodge an FIR against the two and nearly a dozen unidentified students. “The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements creating or prompting enmity, hatred or ill between classes). No arrests have so far been made in this connection,” Piyush Dixit, In-charge, Mirzapur police station, told The Indian Express over the phone.

The media wing of the university said both students have also been expelled after they were booked by the police.

In Gajraula, the police said Vishal Sharma, 20, a student of the Ramabai Degree College, alleged he was asked by a teacher not to raise the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan during the February 1 rally aimed at spreading awareness about leprosy. They added Sharma also claimed he was beaten up on the evening of February 3 by as many as five unidentified students in the college hostel for raising the slogan.

As per my knowledge, neither was Vishal beaten up inside the institute and nor any teacher had objected to his raising of the slogan. The allegations are nothing but an attempt to defame our college for the vested interests of people we do not know. We are ready to cooperate with the local police for any inquiry in this regard,” Rais Ahmed, Principal, said.

On Saturday morning, local Bajrang Dal and ABVP activists stormed into the college premises and forced the closure of the institute. They then staged a blockade of the road outside the Gajraula police station demanding the lodging of the FIR against the principal and also the teacher besides the arrests of those who thrashed Sharma.

“The protesters have submitted a memorandum addressed to the DM and we have assured them that action will be taken on their complaint. We will investigate the allegations made in the complaint and will take action if anyone is found guilty in this connection,” said Arun Singh, Deputy SP, Dhanuara.