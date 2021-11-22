Two Rohingya men part of trafficking racket arrested: Uttar Pradesh ATS

The UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested two Rohingya men who were allegedly part of an international human trafficking racket. Mohammad Jameel alias Harishullah (40) and his distant relative Noor Ameen (25) were arrested in West Bengal, the police said in a press release.

The police claimed to have recovered two passports, eight Aadhar cards, three voter identity cards, three PAN cards and several other documents from the two, said a police official.

The police claimed that Jameel and Noor’s names came up during the questioning of four men who were arrested last month from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station in Chandauli.

“The four arrested persons had told interrogators that accused Mohammad Jameel was allegedly involved in bringing Rohingyas to India illegally, and also prepared fake documents to send those people to foreign countries,” said an officer.

Based on the information, the police moved a local court in Lucknow and obtained a warrant against Jameel. The police then went to West Bengal, the officer said, adding, “In Bengal, the police also came to know Jameel’s relative Noor Ameen is also involved in the racket. The police arrested Noor Ameen, who was staying in West Bengal using a false identity, with fake documents.”

The police said they came to know during the investigation that Jameel stayed for some time in Aligarh district before moving to North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.