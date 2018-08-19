Two priests killed in Auraiya: Five arrested, hunt on for nine others, say police

Lajja Ram’s brother Ram Krishna Yadav said the three priests used to oppose cow slaughter. (Representational Image) Lajja Ram’s brother Ram Krishna Yadav said the three priests used to oppose cow slaughter. (Representational Image)

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the killing of two priests at Kudarkot village in Auraiya district three days ago.

The accused have been identified as Salman, Nadeem, Shahzaad, Nazim and Jabbar. Three pistols, a knife and two motorcycles have been recovered from them, police said. Hunt is on to nab nine other accused for their involvement in the murder, police added. They would be produced before the court on Sunday, said Bidhuna Circle Officer, Bhaskar Verma. The two priests, Lajja Ram Yadav (65) and Har Bhajan (57), were found murdered and a third, Ram Saran, critically injured in the temple in Auraiya district on Wednesday morning.

In the police complaint, Lajja Ram’s brother Ram Krishna Yadav said the three priests used to oppose cow slaughter and had recently informed the police about some local residents being involved in the same. His complaint also mentioned his suspicions that those involved in the alleged cow slaughter, were also behind the murders.

Police said the five accused are relatives of two other locals — Taufeeq and Shahnawaaz — arrested on charges of cow slaughter on Tuesday. “They have told the police that after Taufeeq and Shahnawaaz were arrested, they decided to teach a lesson to the priest… On Tuesday night, they allegedly attacked the priests. After severely injuring them, they spread their belonging on the temple premises and also broke the donation box to make it look like a robbery,” said the Bidhuna Circle Officer.

