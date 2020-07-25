Two posing as health workers kidnap UP businessman’s son

Special Task Force has also been engaged in the case Special Task Force has also been engaged in the case

The eight-year-old son of a businessman was allegedly kidnapped from outside their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Friday by two persons who posed as health department employees, police said.

The kidnappers came to the house on the pretext of distributing sanitisers and masks, police said citing the family members’ statement.

They took the boy outside the house on the pretext of collecting additional masks and sanitisers for the family. The family started looking for him but to no avail. Later in the day, they claimed to have received a ransom call but did not disclose the amount demanded by the culprits, added police.

UP DGP HC Awasthy said, “Investigation has begun into the case and all efforts are being made to trace the victim. Special Task Force has also been engaged in the case.”

According to the boy’s family, two young men came to their house on Friday afternoon claiming to be from the health department. They claimed that they were tasked with distributing masks and sanitisers to people amid the pandemic.

The culprits told the family that if they need more masks and sanitisers, they should someone to their vehicle that was parked near the house to collect the same. The family sent the boy with them, they told the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd