Two PFI members held, STF says were planning ‘series of blasts’

The police claimed to have received information that PFI members were planning a series of explosions during Basant Panchami.

The UP Police’s Special Task Force Tuesday arrested two Popular Front of India members saying they were planning a series of blasts to target senior office-bearers of Hindu organisations.

The accused, who are from Kerala and in their twenties, were arrested near the Kukrail trisection with an array of explosives and firearms, said the police. They were identified as Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

The officer said that during the preliminary investigation it came to light that the accused were planning to recruit people in various districts and others states. They had already planned to target Hindu organisations and their leaders, Kumar added.

The police claimed to have received information that PFI members were planning a series of explosions during Basant Panchami. They said they had seized highly explosive devices, battery detonators, electric wires, a pistol and cartridges, from them.