Two months after girl’s suicide, man accused of abetment arrested

Two months after a video of a 17-year old girl sitting with two teenage boys from another community at a café went viral on social media, Bareilly police have arrested a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with abetment of girl’s suicide case.

Police identified the accused as Nirdosh Rathore and said he was also accused of recording and circulating the video linked to the incident.

He was arrested on September 26 near Navdia Jhanda under charges related to abatement of suicide and provisions of the Information Technology Act, a police officer said.

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According to the police, the minor died by suicide on July 21, just a day after the video– which led to online harassment — was widely circulated.