Two months after girl’s suicide, man accused of abetment arrested

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Two months after a video of a 17-year old girl sitting with two teenage boys from another community at a café went viral on social media, Bareilly police have arrested a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with abetment of girl’s suicide case.
Police identified the accused as Nirdosh Rathore and said he was also accused of recording and circulating the video linked to the incident.
He was arrested on September 26 near Navdia Jhanda under charges related to abatement of suicide and provisions of the Information Technology Act, a police officer said.
According to the police, the minor died by suicide on July 21, just a day after the video– which led to online harassment — was widely circulated.
Police said the three men arrived at the cafe, confronted the boys and recorded a video which was subsequently circulated. The girl’s elder brother, however, had alleged that the teenage boys had gangraped her and threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident. On the basis of his complaint, police registered an FIR against eight people, including the two minors, police said.
The two minors were also detained.
Police said they had recovered two videos — one showed the girl sitting at the café with the two boys, while the other showed three men confronting and questioning the boys. Police said neither video showed assault. The girl’s brother alleged that his sister was introduced to one of the minors by a woman doctor at the clinic, where she worked.
According to police, the girl returned home after the incident and told her mother about it. The family then decided to approach the police and lodge a complaint the following morning.
The FIR names three minors who allegedly accompanied the girl to the café, three men accused of recording and circulating the video, the café owner, who has not been identified, and the doctor at whose clinic the girl worked.
Police are looking for the remaining two persons who accompanied Rathore to the café.
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