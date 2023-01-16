Two minors allegedly rape 9-yr-old girl, record video

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys, who also made a video of the act and threatened to make it viral on social media if she told anyone about it, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the area’s police station said on the basis of the complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, an FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

According to the relatives, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the girl was alone in the house. The boys, who live in the neighbourhood, entered the house and began molesting her. When she protested, they raped her.

The accused also made a video of the incident and threatened to share it on social media platforms if the victim told anyone about it, according to the complaint.