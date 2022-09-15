Two minor Dalit sisters found hanging in Lakhimpur Kheri

Bodies of two minor sisters aged 17 and 15 coming from a Dalit family were found hanging from a tree in Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Family members of the girls said that they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies were spotted even as the police prima facie suspect suicide.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said “the picture will be clear from the autopsy report”, which is awaited.

Till the filing of the report, no FIR was registered as the SP said the family didn’t lodge a complaint.

A local resident spotted the bodies of the sisters hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field which is around half-a-kilometre from their house. He immediately informed the villagers.

As the news spread, angry locals staged a protest and also blocked a road. The blockade was lifted only after senior police officials intervened and assured a thorough probe and strict action against the guilty, if any.

Lakhimpur Kheri Circle Officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the clothes on victim sisters’ bodies were intact. Except for the necks, there was no injury mark on any other part of the bodies, said a police officer who didn’t want to be identified.

According to the police, they were informed about the bodies of the girls hanging from a tree at Tamoleen Purva village in the evening, after which a team was rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media, victims’ mother said that around 2pm, she, along with her daughters, was sitting outside the house. “I went inside the house for some work. On return, I saw three youths forcibly taking away my daughters on a motorcycle. I ran after the motorcycle but failed to catch them,” the mother said.

She alleged that two youths in white and yellow shirts had dragged her daughters on to the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a Twitter post in Hindi said: “The kidnapping of two Dalit sisters in Nighasan police station area, their murder and after that the father’s allegations against the police that their post-mortem was done without a ‘panchnama’ and consent is very serious. After farmers in Lakhimpur, this is a heinous repetition of the ‘Hathras ki Beti’ killing.”