scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Two minor Dalit sisters found hanging in Lakhimpur Kheri

Even as the mother of the girls said that they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies were spotted, police prima facie suspected suicide.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said “the picture will be clear from the autopsy report”, which is awaited. (Representational)

Bodies of two minor sisters aged 17 and 15 coming from a Dalit family were found hanging from a tree in Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Family members of the girls said that they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies were spotted even as the police prima facie suspect suicide.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said “the picture will be clear from the autopsy report”, which is awaited.

Till the filing of the report, no FIR was registered as the SP said the family didn’t lodge a complaint.

A local resident spotted the bodies of the sisters hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field which is around half-a-kilometre from their house. He immediately informed the villagers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

As the news spread, angry locals staged a protest and also blocked a road. The blockade was lifted only after senior police officials intervened and assured a thorough probe and strict action against the guilty, if any.

Lakhimpur Kheri Circle Officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the clothes on victim sisters’ bodies were intact. Except for the necks, there was no injury mark on any other part of the bodies, said a police officer who didn’t want to be identified.

According to the police, they were informed about the bodies of the girls hanging from a tree at Tamoleen Purva village in the evening, after which a team was rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media, victims’ mother said that around 2pm, she, along with her daughters, was sitting outside the house. “I went inside the house for some work. On return, I saw three youths forcibly taking away my daughters on a motorcycle. I ran after the motorcycle but failed to catch them,” the mother said.

She alleged that two youths in white and yellow shirts had dragged her daughters on to the motorcycle.

More from Lucknow

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a Twitter post in Hindi said: “The kidnapping of two Dalit sisters in Nighasan police station area, their murder and after that the father’s allegations against the police that their post-mortem was done without a ‘panchnama’ and consent is very serious. After farmers in Lakhimpur, this is a heinous repetition of the ‘Hathras ki Beti’ killing.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 12:31:44 am
Next Story

Cooling off period in BCCI gets watered down

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement