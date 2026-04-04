Two madrasa teachers arrested after video of them thrashing boy surfaces; JJ Act invoked

A young student was allegedly brutally beaten up by two teachers at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, with police arresting the accused after a video of the purported incident surfaced on Friday.

Police Saturday registered an FIR against the two teachers, Mohammad Junaid and Mohammad Shoaib, who are both in their 30s, and said they were nabbed from their homes.

Police said they have been booked under BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 131 (punishment for assault or criminal force) as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child) and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.