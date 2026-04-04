Two madrasa teachers arrested after video of them thrashing boy surfaces; JJ Act invoked

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A young student was allegedly brutally beaten up by two teachers at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, with police arresting the accused after a video of the purported incident surfaced on Friday.
Police Saturday registered an FIR against the two teachers, Mohammad Junaid and Mohammad Shoaib, who are both in their 30s, and said they were nabbed from their homes.
Police said they have been booked under BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 131 (punishment for assault or criminal force) as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child) and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.
Saharanpur Circle Officer, Ashok Kumar Sisodhiya, said after a video circulating on social media came to their notice, police identified the two accused as teachers at the madrasa and arrested them. He added that preliminary investigation showed the video was from six months ago and was recorded inside the madrasa premises.
According to police, a local resident lodged a complaint at the police station concerned on Saturday after seeing the video.
In his complaint, the man claimed the footage appeared to be from a madrasa near his home. He alleged that the video showed Junaid hitting a child with a stick repeatedly, even as he cries in pain, while Shoaib holds the boy down.
Police said during questioning, the accused claimed they had beaten the child because he frequently ran away from the madrasa and returned after some time. They told police that the video had allegedly been recorded by another teacher, who circulated it later after leaving the institution.
The teachers claimed that they had recently left their jobs at the madrasa, which police said is being verified.
The victim, meanwhile, continues to study at the madrasa. His statement is yet to be recorded, police said.
“Since the madrasa has been closed after the video surfaced on Friday, we have not yet been able to verify certain details related to the staff and the victim. Efforts are underway to trace those running the madrasa,” said the Station House Officer of the police station concerned.
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