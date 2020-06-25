Two Lucknow hospitals charge `1,500 for Covid test from non-Covid patients

In case of an elective operation at SGPGI, patients will also have to pay charges for PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves and other essentials used for protection from coronavirus. (File) In case of an elective operation at SGPGI, patients will also have to pay charges for PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves and other essentials used for protection from coronavirus. (File)

EVEN AS the state health department is focusing on aggressive Covid testing and is claiming that tests and treatment of coronavirus is free of cost, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Institute in Lucknow have started charging Rs 1,500 from patients coming for non-Covid treatment for their mandatory Covid test.

According to officials at both the institutes, Covid test charges for those coming to the emergency or fever clinic or those for suspected cases of the Covid infection will be exempted. Also, if the patient tests positive, everything including the test and the treatment will be free of cost, as usual. In case of an elective operation at SGPGI, patients will also have to pay charges for PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves and other essentials used for protection from coronavirus.

SGPGI Director Dr S K Dhiman said the institute started charging for tests three-four days ago and the amount decided is Rs 1,500 for one person because of subsidy provided by the government. Private hospitals are charging a maximum of Rs 4,500 for Covid test.

“A suspected case of coronavirus does not have to pay any money [for Covid test] as the Centre has made such an arrangement. If there is a patient who possibly does not have the infection but has to be admitted for a surgery, pregnancy, or some heart-related issues, we will charge them and their attendants for the test. This is because Covid test is mandatory. In simple terms, we have a separate Rajdhani Covid Hospital and all tests are free of cost there. In the main wing we will charge Rs 1,500 for the test,” said Dhiman.

He added that those patients who immediately need a test are tested using TrueNat machine as it gives result in two hours. However, all others are tested using other machines as TrueNat machine can test only four samples at once while as much as 96 samples can be tested in the other Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines.

At RML Institute, spokesperson Dr Shrikesh Singh said they have to add the charge as the Covid test for every visiting patient has been made mandatory in order to filter out those with infection. “They have to get tested under routine protocol which has been made mandatory for this pandemic. The asymptomatic patients coming for planned things will have to pay. Even in the past we used to do tests like HIV and Hepatitis-C and this is the same… Those coming to the emergency, or fever clinic or suspected cases of the Covid infection will be exempted,” said Singh. The institute received a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad meanwhile said that it was the decision of the hospitals itself and even though state government is not yet charging for the testing the non-Covid patients, they will start doing so after two months.

“Being a government hospital does not mean there will be no charge. If there is SGPGI, there is a charge for the treatment. However, nothing is charged for the RT-PCR tests as government is playing for that. The health department is not yet charging for that, but after two months we will also start doing so,” said Prasad. On charging for PPE kits and N-95 masks, he said that he cannot comment on that as the matter is “concerned with the medical education department.”

