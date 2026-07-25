Two killed, two missing in Saharanpur firecracker factory blast

Fire service personnel and forensic experts have collected evidence from the site as police work to determine what triggered the blast. The blast factor premises have been sealed. (Representative image)

A powerful explosion took place at a fireworks factory in the Gangoh area of Saharanpur district on Friday afternoon, leaving two migrant workers dead and two others missing.

The blast occurred at a factory, where 23 labourers from Madhya Pradesh had been employed, police said.

The deceased were identified as Deepraj Devde, 23, and Sandeep, 25, both from Madhya Pradesh. Search operations continued late into the day for Akash Rawat, 22, and Rahul alias Lalu, 24, who remained unaccounted for after the explosion.

Officials suspect the explosion may have been caused by negligence, but said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the inquiry is complete.