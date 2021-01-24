Two kids die in Lucknow as fire breaks out in house basement

According to senior police officials, the victims were living with their family in the basement as their father reportedly was working as a painter there.

A one-year-old toddler and his four-year-old brother died of suffocation after a fire broke out from a bonfire in the basement of a newly constructed house under the Krishna Nagar police station area of Lucknow on early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ritik and his younger brother Shantanu.

The local residents have alleged that the police did not respond in time. The police, however, denied the charges claiming that they had immediately acted upon getting the information. The fire was massive and they could not save the children, they added.

Meanwhile, the fire department has started an investigation into how the fire spread. It has been reported that a tent house used to operate from the basement and the tents kept inside caused the fire to spread.

“The incident took place at a house, owned by one Ashutosh Verma, and located at Virat Nagar locality in Krishna Nagar. In the early hours on Saturday, a few blankets reportedly caught fire from a bonfire, and the blaze soon spread. The mother of the children was also in the room. She panicked and could not save the children in time. After receiving the information, local residents and police rushed to the spot. Fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than an hour to douse the fire,” said ACP Krishnanagar Harish Singh Bhadauria.

He added that the locals had gathered around the house but no one was able to get inside to help them. After breaking into the house, the police and firemen rushed the children to Civil Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors declared them brought dead, he said.