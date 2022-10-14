Two kids die after falling off swing, school manager booked

A DAY after two eight-year-old boys died at a private school under the Kotwali police station limits in Bahraich district after they fell off a swing that toppled and fell on them, police on Thursday booked the school manager on charges of murder.

The two students of Class 2 – Prateek and Arsan – died on Wednesday after they came under the swing they were playing on. Police said that it was found that the swing was not attached to the ground, resulting in the accident. While Prateek died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday evening, Arsan died while being taken to a hospital in Bahraich. Both the children had suffered head injuries.

Bahraich ASP Kunwar G Singh said, “We received a complaint from the parents of the children and have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the school manager. We found that the swing was not attached to the ground and that caused the accident. In the CCTV footage, the children can be seen swinging the swing fast and then it toppled. We are probing the matter.”

A senior police officer said, “The school administration officials have not come forward to speak to us. We are looking for them. As soon as we trace them, they will be questioned and accordingly, action will be taken.”

An officer said a post-mortem examination was conducted and the two bodies were handed over to the family members. “We are also starting a drive to check if safety measures are in place in other schools to avoid such incidents in future,” the officer said.