scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

2 Kanwariyas mowed down by bus, FIR against driver

The kanwar yatra started this year on July 14 with the Hindu month of Shravan after being suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The yatra would conclude on July 27.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
Updated: July 19, 2022 3:50:44 am
kanwar yatriSoon after the accident, people present at the spot pelted stones at the bus, but the situation was quickly brought under control, the police said. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

A roadways bus crushed two kanwariyas to death after ramming their motorcycle on National Highway-9 in Nilikehri village in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rahul, 17, and Gaurav, 23. Both hailed from nearby Moradabad district and were part of a group of kanwariyas. The deceased were on their way back after collecting water from Brajghat in Garhmukteshwar when the accident happened, police said.

They added that the other kanwayriyas accompanying the deceased claimed that the bus driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Also Read |From route to religious significance: All you need to know about Kanwar Yatra

Angry over the accident, the group of kanwariyas smashed the window panes of the bus and blocked the national highway. They stopped protesting after senior police officers intervened.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...

“The two were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed during treatment. The blockade was cleared after we assured the protesting kanwariyas that action would be taken against the bus driver,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Chandra Prakash Shukla.

Shukla also said the driver of the bus fled the scene. “He was hired by Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation from a private agency. He has not been arrested yet, but efforts are on to nab him.”

Police have lodged an FIR against the bus driver and initiated an investigation.

“The bodies were sent for a post mortem examination and were later handed over to the family members,” police said.

“The incident occurred on National Highway 9 under Dindoli Police Station limits when their bike was hit by a bus. Some kanwariyas attacked the bus after the incident,” Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Aditya Langeh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the accident. “#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life due to road accident in district Amroha. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

The kanwar yatra started this year on July 14 with the Hindu month of Shravan after being suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The yatra would conclude on July 27.

More from Lucknow

(With PTI inputs)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement