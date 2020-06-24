Two judges on way to court in Auraiya attacked, probe on

A car carrying two additional district judges was attacked by unidentified miscreants near Dibiyapur in Auraiya while on its way to the district court on Tuesday morning. A car carrying two additional district judges was attacked by unidentified miscreants near Dibiyapur in Auraiya while on its way to the district court on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the two judges — Additional District Judge (ADJ)-I Rajesh Chaudhary and Additional District Judge (ADJ) Fast Track Court-I Ram Net — escaped unhurt.

While an FIR has been lodged against unknown people at Dibiyapur police station based on the complaint filed by the two judges, police have also lodged a probe into the absence of a gunner who had been earlier assigned to one of the judges.

“The two judges, who live on the outskirts of the district, were going to the court in their private car with a driver on Tuesday morning when a windowpane of the car was broken. In the complaint, the judges have said that while they were travelling, they heard noises and the window broke. The judges said that the car was attacked by an unidentified person from the car’s left side,” Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Suniti.

“They also raised doubts that one of the two judges is hearing a case that could have led to the attack,” said the SP.

Police have roped in forensic teams – one from Kanpur and another from Lucknow — to inspect the car and help them in their probe.

“We are investigating the incident very seriously, and will be able to give more details after thorough examination by forensic experts and the preliminary investigation into the matter,” said the SP.

In the meantime, the two judges have been provided additional security.

Speaking about the missing gunner, the SP said, “The gunner tasked with providing security to Judge Chaudhary had not informed his superiors on whether he was going on leave or not.” He was missing from duty for the past two days, the SP added.

