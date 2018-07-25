Two ‘JMB activists’ held from Gautam Budh Nagar

The ATS claimed that the duo is active members of JMB and escaped from Bangladesh in March 2018. (Representational image) The ATS claimed that the duo is active members of JMB and escaped from Bangladesh in March 2018. (Representational image)

Two Bangladesh nationals who are allegedly members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit were arrested from Surajpur area of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested in a joint operation by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, and West Bengal and Gautam Budh Nagar police. According to the ATS, they arrested Rubel Ahmed alias Munir ul Islam and Musharraf Hussain alias Musa alias Rejul Kareem, natives of Thakurgaon district in Bangladesh, on the basis of information provided by West Bengal police team.

The ATS claimed that the duo is active members of JMB and escaped from Bangladesh in March 2018.

“West Bengal police were looking for both in connection with a Foreigners’ Act case lodged at Amherst Street police station in Kolkatta. After the arrest, West Bengal police produced Rubel Ahmed and Musharraf Hussain in a local court and obtained five days transit remand to take them to West Bengal,” said Surajpur police station house officer Manoj Kumar Pant.

“We were told that the accused reached Uttar Pradesh via West Bengal. We have no information when they reached Uttar Pradesh and what they were doing in Gautam Budh Nagar. An ATS team will question them to find out about the nature of their activity in Uttar Pradesh and their network. The team will also question them about their associates,” said an ATS official.

