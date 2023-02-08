Two Jharkhand men with Naxal links held for robbery in Sonbhadra: Police

A man and his aide were arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a car in Chopan area of Sonbhadra district last week. Police said the two accused were allegedly part of the Naxal movement and had planned to use the stolen car for the murder of a Bihar-based businessman.

The accused have been identified as Sushil Kumar (38) alias Ram alias Ritesh alias Nitesh alias Khatrey alias Guru and his associate Dilip Paswan (25), they added.

According to reports, the two were arrested after cross-firing in which Sushil suffered a bullet injury on his right leg. He was rushed to hospital where doctors said his condition was stable.

Sonbhadra SP Yesh Veer Singh said, “We were informed by Jharkhand police that Sushil was involved in Naxal activities. Jharkhand police had earlier too arrested Sushil with Naxalites.”

As per police records, Sushil is native to Jharkhand’s Palamu district and has 13 cases pending against him including those of murder and attempt to murder. “Jharkhand police had earlier also booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act and waging or attempting to wage war against the Indian government,” said police. Dilip is a resident of Garhwa district in Jharkhand and has four cases lodged against him.

“Jharkhand police suspect Sushil was involved in the killing of four constables in the state around a few years back,” said Station House Officer, Chopan police station, Laxman Parvat.

“On February 3, Garhwa resident Tejabudeen Ansari lodged an FIR at Chopan police station in Sonbhadra alleging that two assailants robbed his car. He told the police that the two attackers hired him to drive them from Jharkhand to Sonbhadra. When they reached Sonbhadra, the accused hit him and escaped with his car. Police began investigation after lodging the robbery case and arrested Sushil and Dilip,” police said.

Advertisement

Police said, on Tuesday, during a vehicle checking drive at Bagha Nala area in Chopan , they spotted two persons moving in a suspicious way on a motorcycle. “When policemen signalled them to stop, they opened fire and tried to flee,” said police. The police also opened fire and after a brief encounter Sushil and Dilip were nabbed,” police said.